“Because of the virus that’s going around and because we have a high population of elderly, we decided to cancel,” Riggins mayor and Salmon River Jet Boat Race organizer Glenna McClure told the Free Press March 23. “Our EMS director for the City of Riggins has been in daily contact with the state health board and our medical directors. They explained to her the issues that would happen if there was a spread,” McClure said. “It’s sad.”
McClure noted the world jet boat race, which was to be held May 14-24 on rivers including the St. Joe in St. Maries, the Snake in Lewiston, Trinity in Hoopa, Calif., and the Rogue in Gold Beach, Ore., is cancelled.
