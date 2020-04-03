RIGGINS— The Salmon River Joint School District 243 Food Service department has started the free “Grab and Go Lunch and Breakfast” program for anyone in the community who is between 1 and 18 years old.
The program had a slow start Wednesday and will be out Monday through Thursday of next week at the designated bus stop locations and times determined by our district's transportation dept.
Monday through Thursday families will receive lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day.
The district is following the protocols set forth by the state of Idaho Child Nutrition Department and USDA regulations. Participants will receive a meat/meat alternative, grain, fruit, vegetable and milk with lunch and a fruit, grain and milk with breakfast as required.
With the changing economic situation, the district asks parents to contact food services director Linda Kern to fill out a free and reduced lunch application to change a student’s current status. This information is confidential and will not be shared.
To receive a meal contact Kern at 208-630-6055, cell 208-469-0071, and email: kernl@jsd243.org .
Routes are as follows:
South:
Elk Lake Road — 11 a.m.
Corner of N. Elk Lake Road and S. Elk Lake Road
Pinehurst — 11:20 a.m.
Pinehurst Church parking lot
Rainbow bend — 11:40 a.m.
Bus stop Hwy 95
N. Pollock Road and Hwy 95 — 12:05 p.m. Hwy 95 across from N. Pollock Road
Rapid River — 12:30 p.m.
229 Rapid River Road Brenda Baugh’s Seven Devils Rd — 1:05 p.m. Corner of Seven Devils and Papoose Creek
North:
Elementary Parking lot — 11 a.m. Elementary Parking lot
Lucile — 11:40 a.m.
HWY 95 and Old HWY 95
State Shed — 12:10 p.m. 11528 HWY 95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.