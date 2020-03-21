(March 21, 5:45 pm) (Southeast Idaho)–Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is confirming two more cases of COVID-19 in their health district. This brings the confirmed cases to four with two cases in Madison County and two cases in Teton County.
EIPH’s region spans eight counties including Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton.
Case 1 (tested positive on March 20): Female under the age of 50 from Teton County. This individual was not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home. This case was connected with travel out of the country.
Case 2 (tested positive on March 21): Male under the age of 70 from Madison County. This individual was not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home.
Epidemiologists with EIPH continue to investigate these cases. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and will monitor them closely for symptoms.
Additional case-specific information about these individuals is confidential and will not be released. EIPH continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and is working with State public health officials, city and county government leaders, hospitals, healthcare providers, emergency management, EMS, schools, and our communities to help prevent the spread of illness.
