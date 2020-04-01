(April 1, 1:30 p.m.) Secretary of State Lawerence Denney will hold a press conference today at 4 p.m. MST in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Capitol building to answer questions on Governor Brad Little’s latest proclamation detailing how the primary election will be carried out.
The press conference will stream live on the Secretary of State’s Facebook page at this link: https://www.facebook.com/IDSecOfState
Governor Little, Secretary Denney and legislative leaders announced earlier this week that Idaho’s primary election will remain on May 19 and the election will be conducted by mail pursuant to the existing laws for absentee voting due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Idahoans can register to vote and request an absentee ballot at https://idahovotes.gov.
