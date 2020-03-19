Statement from Senator Mike Crapo
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) voted Wednesday, March 18, in support of the coronavirus emergency legislation that passed the Senate in a vote of 90-8.
“Over the last several weeks, America has been faced with the uncertainty of the risks, transmission and effects of the coronavirus, or COVID-19,” said Senator Crapo. “At the national, state, local and even household level, this pandemic has challenged our sense of normalcy and it has tested every institution of daily life we know. Earlier this month, I voted to support funding that would help bolster states’ responses to the virus, advance research to develop a vaccine, fund community health centers and provide for other emergency response mechanisms. Today, I voted to support broad, bipartisan emergency legislation that will provide relief to American families facing financial hardships.”
The legislation passed out of the Senate contains a number of provisions to provide relief to Americans by:
- Providing states with an increase in federal medical assistance percentages to give states the option of additional coverage for coronavirus testing without cost sharing;
- Expanding emergency nutrition assistance, including $500 million for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, $400 million for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, and $250 million for senior nutrition programs;
- Ensuring TRICARE recipients, covered veterans and federal employees are covered for diagnostic testing, including the cost of the physician visit;
- Creating an emergency paid leave program under the Family and Medical Leave Act, as well as establishing other emergency sick leave measures;
- Providing tax credits to employers to cover certain wages paid to employees under the sick and family leave programs; and
- Providing $1 billion to states to process and pay unemployment benefits.
“I continue to thank those within the health care system and others on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus for their dedication to treating patients and working to find a life-saving vaccine,” Crapo added.
“The American people are resilient, and we will see the end of this challenge as we continue to work together. In the meantime, I encourage Idahoans and all Americans to take prudent measures to help stop the spread of this virus by adhering to updated guidance from our public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the White House. The next two weeks are critical, and that updated guidance includes:
- Avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people;
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
- Refraining from touching your face;
- Staying home as much as possible;
- Avoiding eating or drinking out in public;
- Preventing discretionary travel;
- Practicing recommended hygienic practices of hand-washing and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces; and
- Refraining from panic buying so everyone can have access to everyday needs.
“I remain in Washington, D.C., to continue my work for Idahoans. I am following CDC guidelines on hygiene practices. Effective Friday, March 14, my Washington, D.C., office moved to teleworking options, allowing my staff to work from home in order to reduce the spread of COVID19 in the capital region. My state staff have been instructed to take additional precautions in my regional offices, including but not limited to, limiting public and in-person interactions, and expanding telework options where necessary and possible. The work for Idahoans continues, and my staff are readily available to address your concerns.
“Now, our strong underlying economy needs our help, and I will continue working with my Senate colleagues and the Administration to move forward to assist workers, families and small businesses who face financial fallout during this extraordinarily difficult time.”
Statement from Senator Jim Risch
WASHINGTON – March 18, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) issued the following statement after voting to approve H.R. 6201, the second supplemental funding package to combat COVID-19:
“We are in the midst of a truly unprecedented time in modern U.S. history. These extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures. Today, I voted in support of a second bipartisan coronavirus emergency funding bill. This legislation is far from perfect – and I strongly believe we must redouble our efforts to balance the federal budget – but the urgent needs of Idahoans and the integrity of the U.S. economy must be addressed as swiftly and comprehensively as possible. This bill, along with the first coronavirus supplemental bill enacted earlier this month, has the strong support of the president and will ensure that Idaho’s families, small businesses, and communities receive the critical assistance and federal support they deserve.
“These are challenging times, but as your senator, I will continue working at the federal level to deliver resources and relief to Idahoans. My office will remain available for legislative work and constituent services for anyone who has been impacted – either directly or indirectly – by COVID-19. We each have a role to play in keeping Idaho’s communities safe and healthy, and I will continue working hard on your behalf to deliver results back home.”
Provisions in H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act:
- Funding for additional test kits.
- Funding to help cover the cost of coronavirus testing.
- Paid sick and family leave for companies with fewer than 500 employees, with exemptions offered for businesses with under 50 employees.
- Assistance for employees who are unable to work (including telework) due to a COVID-19-related school or child care closure.
- Food assistance for the most vulnerable members of our communities.
