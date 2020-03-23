Senior Centor food pic
Prairie Mountain Nutrition will be suspending the in-house meals in Cottonwood and Winchester for an indefinite time. Meals will be provided for pickup between 11 a.m. and noon at each location for those who normally attend.  Home delivery will go out as it regularly does. Notify PMN by 8 a.m. of the day of the meal or the night before if the senior will be picking up their meal and how many. Call Cottonwood City Hall at 208-962-3231.

