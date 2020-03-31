LEWISTON – Several events associated with the 36th annual Dogwood Festival in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have been rescheduled for later this year, organizers have announced. The rescheduled dates are pending further COVID-19 restrictions.
The Dogwood Festival normally runs through April; however, all events were either postponed or cancelled to comply with Idaho and Centers for Disease Control mandates and guidelines in dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Dogwood Festival celebrates arts, culture and the community through various events. The festival attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year and is coordinated through the work of community volunteers and administered by the office of Community Education at Lewis-Clark State College.
The 36th annual Art Under the Elms, the signature event of the Dogwood Festival, has been rescheduled for July 24-26 on the LC State campus. Art Under the Elms is a three-day artisan fair that usually has more than 100 exhibits from both local and national artists. The event also includes a family fun fair, food vendors, entertainment on two stages and a community row of local non-profit agencies to interface with the community.
The annual Seaport River Run will be part of the AUE weekend and will take place on July 25, starting at 10 a.m. There will be two courses for runners and walkers, a 2.9- and a 6.2-kilometer course. Both races start at Swallows Park in Clarkston and end at Hells Gate State Park on the Idaho side of the Snake River. To register or for more information, visit www.raceentry.com/annual-seaport-river-run/race-information.
On July 26, the annual Dogwood Show & Shine car, truck and motorcycle show will be held at the LC State campus in the 4th Street parking lot between 9th and 11th avenues. Registration information will be coming out soon.
The 30th annual Confluence Grape and Grain beer and wine tasting event has been rescheduled for Aug. 14 at the LC State Center for Arts & History, located at 415 Main St. in Lewiston.
The Confluence Grape and Grain features a silent auction, live music and hors d’oeuvres, and gives attendees the opportunity to sample microbrews and wines in a souvenir glass. Tickets for the event are $35 and can be purchased online at www.lcsc.edu/cah/exhibits-events/confluence-grape-grain.
The play, May’s Vote, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Lewis-Clark Valley, will be rescheduled at a later date.
Among the annual Dogwood Festival events that won’t be rescheduled this year are The Stephen Lyman Memorial Children’s Art Exhibit, the annual AKC All Breed Dog Show and the 35th annual Dogwood Quilt Show.
The Dogwood Festival is named after trees that regularly bloom in April in the Lewis-Clark Valley.
“While there are no events in April, the beauty of our valley and the many dogwoods in bloom gives us cause to celebrate,” said Debi Fitzgerald, Dogwood event organizer and director for the Center for Arts & History and Community Education at LC State. “The community is encouraged to continue the festival this year by taking walks, keeping a safe distance from others – through the neighborhoods and parks where so many of the dogwood trees are on display during the month.”
Fitzgerald also said the public can share pictures of dogwoods in bloom to the Dogwood Festival Facebook page, Dogwood Festival of the Lewis-Clark Valley.
A limited amount of Dogwood Festival shirts designed by local artist Carrie Lynn Kyser will be for sale in April through both the festival Facebook page and Dogwood Festival website: www.lcsc.edu/ce/dogwood/tshirts.
For further information contact the Dogwood Festival office at cece@lcsc.edu.
