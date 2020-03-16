SHIBA (Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors) plans webinars in lieu of in person workshops amidst the growing concerns of the novel COVID-19, known as Coronavirus.
While SHIBA’s toll-free Medicare Helpline and office hours remain unaffected amidst growing concerns of the Coronavirus, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to postpone SHIBA workshops until the situation is clear. Currently, there are no reported cases in the state, and Idaho public health officials are monitoring the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation very closely.
“Although Idaho is considered low risk, we wanted to take the extra precautionary step in protecting our clients, many of whom may be at higher risk of getting very sick, said SHIBA Supervisor, Shannon Hohl. “SHIBA remains available to answer questions and will continue serving Medicare beneficiaries and their families over the phone and with webinars.”
Here are upcoming SHIBA webinars with more to come:
- Wednesday, March 25th from 10:00am to 11:00am MT
- Thursday, April 2nd from 5:30pm to 6:30pm MT
- Wednesday, April 15th from 10:00am to 11:00am MT
Idahoans are encouraged to visit Coronavirus.Idaho.Gov where the public can find the latest information. For questions relating to Medicare benefits, or to register for a webinar, contact the SHIBA Helpline at 1-800-247-4422.
