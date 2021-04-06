Appointments are now available for individuals seeking to get the single-dose Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine on Friday, April 9 at the Public Health facility in Lewiston.
Appointments to receive this vaccine are available for anyone 18 years of age and older who work or live within Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho counties.
To make an appointment online or by phone
• Visit www.idahoprepmod.com and select the Public Health clinic on 4/9/2021 and make an appointment.
• For an appointment by phone, call 208-799-3100.
Additional vaccine clinics at Public Health are also available for the Pfizer Vaccine. For a list of enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers in the district and their contact information see the COVID-19 Vaccines information page at idahopublichealth.com.
