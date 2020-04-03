(April 3, 11:30 a.m.)
RIGGINS -- The St. Luke’s Clinic – Salmon River Family Medicine in Riggins remains open. Hours are 9 am. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. All services are by appointment only, no walk-ins will be accepted. Call 208-628-3666 to schedule.
All physical therapy services have been suspended and only essential lab draws will be done by appointment only.
If you have mild symptoms of respiratory illness including fever, cough, shortness of breath, gastrointestinal (nausea, vomiting or diarrhea) call St. Luke’s Clinic in McCall at 208-634-1776. Clinic staff will complete a risk assessment over the phone and provide guidance on next steps, which may or not include testing.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 follow these guidelines.
Follow Idaho’s Stay Home order
Limit outings to essential errands only, grocery store, pharmacy, etc.
Stay home if you’re sick and avoid sick people.
Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue (not your hands).
Wash your hands frequently, especially after you’ve been in public, touched door handles, stair railings, money, grocery carts, etc.
Stay six feet away from others.
