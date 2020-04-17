(April 17, 3:25 p.m.) St. Mary's & Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics will now be offering expanded COVID-19 testing in its communities.
In a prepared statement, “We have ample testing supplies available and, if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms and would like to be tested, please visit one of our testing centers located at each of our hospitals and we will screen you. Screening hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at CVH and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at SMH, 7 days a week. If you are experiencing severe symptoms outside of these hours, please go directly to the Emergency Room, where appropriate screening and safety measures are in place to manage the risk of potential infection.”
Symptoms to look for include: Fever/Chills/Sweats; Runny Nose; New Cough; Body Aches; Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea; New difficulty breathing; New loss or decrease in the sense of smell; New change in taste
“Over the past few weeks we have been working hard to ensure that we can offer a safe, secure, and simple testing experience for our patients. Secure screening areas have been set up in each location and no appointment is necessary. Knowing how much of the virus we have in our area will help to determine the need for self-isolation that is critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
“There is no out of pocket expense for the COVID-19 testing, reducing the barriers to making sure everyone who needs to be tested can be. Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill, and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work.”
“We encourage anyone who has doubts about whether or not you have this virus to please get tested, as identifying cases will help to keep our neighbors and our communities safe.”
