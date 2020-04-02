COTTONWOOD— This update just in from St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics:
“Due to the quickly evolving impact of the COVID-19 virus in our area, we are exercising an abundance of caution and closing our St. Mary's Grangeville, Craigmont, and Nezperce locations as of tomorrow, Friday, April 3, 2020. These closures will allow us to better focus our critical resources, as well as decrease the risk of staff and patient exposure by limiting locations of activity. If you need to be screened or have other medical needs, please contact our Cottonwood Clinic at 208-962-3267 to discuss options for your care. Be assured that we are working hard to meet the needs of our patients and communities in the safest and most efficient manner possible. Stay home and stay healthy!“
