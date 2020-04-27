GRANGEVILLE— St. Mary's Clinic in Grangeville reopened Tuesday, April 28, with normal hours of operation.
With the low numbers of confirmed cases and community spread here in the region, along with the governor’s recommendations and safety measures that have been put into place, SMH representatives said they feel confident that reopening is the best way to serve patients safely, and more efficiently, during this time.
COVID-19 screening measures will remain firmly in place and all patients will be screened at the time of their visit. Dr. Justin Jones and Peg Gehring, FNP, DNP, will seeing Patients. Call Please 208-983-6027 to schedule an appointment.
Additionally, SMH-CVHC is offering tele-medicine appointments for those who would like to utilize this option for care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.