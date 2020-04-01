St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics received its first confirmed COVID-19 case late in the day on March 31, bringing the count of confirmed cases in Idaho County to two.
"We have been rigorously preparing for this time and we are working closely with Public Health as they follow the mandated protocol for managing the impact for the patient and the community," SMH and CVHC said in a release on their Facebook page. "[We] are taking all necessary steps in order to ensure the safety of our staff and our patients. If you have any question or concerns, please contact Idaho Public Health, District 2, or visit them on their website."
