(May 18, 4 p.m.) The North Central District Health Department has issued a health advisory for Idaho health care providers on reporting Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children Associated with Coronavirus Disease 2019.
Issue Background:
During March and April, cases of COVID-19 rapidly increased in New York City and New York State. In early May 2020, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene received reports of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). From April 16 through May 4, 15 patients aged 2-15 years were hospitalized, many requiring admission to the intensive care unit.
As of May 12, the New York State Department of Health identified 102 patients (including patients from New York City) with similar presentations, many of whom tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection by RT-PCR or serologic assay. Additional reports of children presenting with severe inflammatory syndrome with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 or an epidemiological link to a COVID-19 case have been reported by authorities in other countries. As of May 18, no children with MIS-C have been reported to Idaho public health officials.
It is currently unknown if multisystem inflammatory syndrome is specific to children or if it also occurs in adults. There is limited information currently available about risk factors, pathogenesis, clinical course, and treatment for MIS-C.
Recommendations Healthcare providers who have cared or are caring for patients younger than 21 years of age meeting MIS-C criteria should report suspected cases to their local public health district or to the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention Epidemiology Section (208-334-5939).
