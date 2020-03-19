In responding to the existing COVID-19 situation in Idaho, the office of Secretary of State has initiated the #VoteEarlyIdaho campaign. Secretary Lawerence Denney along with Idaho’s 44 county clerks are promoting early requests of absentee ballots for the May 19 statewide primary election, hoping to significantly increase utilization of this voting method for May.
“By promoting early request of a ballot and voting by absentee, we are hoping Idahoans will take advantage of the opportunity to protect themselves and protect their neighbors. The process of voting absentee is literally as easy as 1, 2, 3.” says Chief Dep. Secretary Chad Houck. “You just have to request the ballot, wait for it to arrive around a month before the election, and then vote and get the ballot back to your county clerk before the polls close on election night!”
In order to help spread the word, the Idaho Secretary of State asks all Idahoans to share the campaign on social media using the hashtag “#VoteEarlyIdaho”.
Additional Information and the Ballot Request Form is available now at https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/
