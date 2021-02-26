Given the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine that is available at this time and Idaho’s commitment to equitable and fair access to vaccine, the state of Idaho is now requiring that those seeking COVID-19 vaccines in the state should either live or work in Idaho.
“Vaccine is being allocated to the states based on population numbers, and that means it’s based on the number of people who live in each state,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “Given the limited number of doses Idaho is receiving, we want to make sure Idahoans who live or work here have as much access to the vaccine as possible so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”
Regardless of citizenship or immigration status, all eligible people with a primary residence or who work in Idaho should get vaccinated when it is their turn.
People who do not live in a primary residence or work in Idaho should make vaccine appointments in the states in which they have a primary residence.
People who register for vaccines with any vaccine provider in Idaho will be asked to provide one of the following:
· A driver's license or work or school ID
· A letter with the person’s name and address
· A utility bill with the person’s name
· A voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, healthcare provider, school, or other registered organization or agency that the person lives or works in Idaho
The vaccine provider will not make a copy or record this information in any way. This is only to show that the person seeking COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho also currently lives or works in Idaho.
