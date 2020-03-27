(March 27, 1:20 p.m.) The Idaho State Tax Commission has closed its customer service counters to the public in all its offices throughout the state due to Governor Little’s order for Idahoans to shelter in place. However, the agency continues to process tax returns as they come in.
Taxpayers who need help can contact the commission by phone or e-mail. They also can visit the agency’s website – tax.idaho.gov – to get answers to questions, make payments, and learn about free filing options. All offices also have drop boxes for payments, returns, and correspondence.
The state has extended the income tax filing and payment due date to June 15, 2020, to give taxpayers more time to file their returns during the coronavirus pandemic. Those who file and pay by June 15 won’t owe penalty and interest.
“If you haven’t filed yet, consider filing early, especially if you’re expecting a refund,” Tax Commission Chairman Tom Harris said. “The sooner we get your return, the quicker we can get your refund to you.”
To contact the Tax Commission:
Call (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660
Email taxrep@tax.idaho.gov
Want the most up-to-date status of your refund? Visit tax.idaho.gov/refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.