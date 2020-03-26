GRANGEVILLE – As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, Syringa Hospital has sent out as total of 12 COVID-19 (coronavirus) tests. A total of three have thus far been returned and all three were negative.
A total of 73 patients have been triaged for COVID-19 symptoms by phone and 47 in the emergency room.
The hospital has completed 74 Influenza A tests and 18 have come back positive.
Information is provided by Katy Eimers, Director of Human Resources, Syringa Hospital & Clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.