(11 a.m. March 25) Syringa Hospital’s operations officer reported the hospital has done nine COVID-19 tests. Of those, three (3) have come back from the lab, all of which are negative.
“We have been doing quite a bit of flu and strep testing with quite a bit of flu positive,” said Syringa Hospital Director of Human Resources Katy Eimers.
As of this writing, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho County.
