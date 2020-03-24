GRANGEVILLE – For the safety and convenience of our patrons the Syringa Pharmacy is offering alternative ways to get prescriptions.
Call the Syringa Pharmacy at 208-494-3050 to either have them:
1) Deliver your prescription to your home if inside Grangeville City Limits
2) Mail your prescription to your house
3) Curb side delivery for our Syringa patients located at the VA/PT parking lot.
