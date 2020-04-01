GRANGEVILLE – As of Wednesday, April 1, 10:30 a.m., Syringa Hospital has sent out 18 COVID-19 tests. Of those, nine have returned, all negative.
Phone and physical triaging currently numbers about 167.
Syringa Hospital Director of Human Resources Katy Eimers noted that, “A few additional testing kits have arrived.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.