GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital has sent out 32 COVID-19 tests as of 11:30 a.m., April 8. Of those, 21 have been returned, all of which were negative.
So far, 195 patients have been triaged, either by phone or physically.
“No phone or ER triages were needed yesterday,” reported Katy Eimers, Director of Human Resources for Syringa Hospital and Clinics.
“We will not be reporting any of the flu/strep testing results from here on out, as those numbers continue to decline,” she added.
