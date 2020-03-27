GRANGEVILLE – As of Friday, March 27, Syringa Hospital has sent out 12 COVID-19 tests, of which three have come back, all negative.
The hospital has screened 83 patients in the clinic and 48 from the ER. Flu/strep test numbers are only available weekly.
Director of human resources Katy Eimers reminds that Syringa patients can request appointments, send secure messages to their provider, view medications and allergies, see lab results and more using mySyringaChart. Find the link to access mySyringaChart at www.SyringaHospital.org, or download the app call HealtheLife for your iPhone or Android.
For assistance with a mySyringaChart account, go to www.syringahospital.org and select the photo on the scrolling banner.
