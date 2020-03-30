GRANGEVILLE - As of 10 a.m. Monday, March 30, Syringa Hospital has sent out 14 COVID-19 (coronavirus) tests. Of those, eight have come back, all of which have been negative.
Since March 16, 97 patients have been triaged (assessed) by phone and 53 through the emergency room
