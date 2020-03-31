GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Alex Frei reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, the number of COVID-19 tests so far sent out by the hospital is 18. Of those, eight have been returned to the hospital and all are negative.
Thus far COVID triage has been 106 patients by phone and 55 physically (in person).
Note that some of the patients who were triaged on the phone are also counted in the “physically triaged,” if they were told to come to the clinic or hospital.
Flue and strep testing (which is counted weekly) saw 12 rapid strep tests completed with two positives and 14 influenza A/B tests completed with two A positives and zero B positives.
