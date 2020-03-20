We're happy to report that as of now (March 19, 2020 at 12:40 p.m.) Syringa Hospital & Clinics has had no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19!
To stay updated on testing in Idaho, visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/\
Stay updated on SHC news by visiting our website www.syringahospital.org.
