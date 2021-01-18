GRANGEVILLE – A COVID vaccine FAQ, rollout schedule, and direct line is available on Syringa Hospital & Clinic website www.syringahospital.org.
Syringa has set up a designated number (208-451-7770) to call to be contacted when the state health department releases vaccine for the phase a person qualifies for. Also contact the clinic at 208-983-8590 and be auto-directed to the contact list.
Persons can also request to be placed on the list by using their My Syringa Chart patient portal. For those who do not have an account, call 208-983-8590 to request one.
FAQs
I am considered at risk. How do I get to the front of the line? There are many components to identifying risk factors and the staff at Syringa are following the guidelines of the Public Health Department and that of our medical staff. The wait list is to assure that we can properly identify and manage the vaccine allotment received. We have no reason to believe that we will have a shortage of vaccine at this time.
Do I have to be a Syringa patient to get a vaccine from Syringa? No, however it is very important that you receive a booster in the time frame identified for the vaccine that you receive. It is best to get both vaccines at the same facility.
Is there a cost to the vaccine? There is no cost for the vaccine itself. There is a cost for the administration of the vaccine which is covered by most insurances. For specific coverage, please contact your insurance carrier. No one will be denied a vaccine due to inability to pay or lack of insurance coverage.
Where do I go to get more information about the different vaccines? You can contact the local health department COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: (866) 736-6632 or visit their website: www.idahopublichealth.com
Visit our website at www.syringahospital.org frequently as we continue to update it with new information about the vaccine as it becomes available.
