GRANGEVILLE -- Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) has canceled upcoming spring events due to the impact of COVID-19.
Just for the Hill of It bike challenge (Hospice program benefit) and the Blue Jean Ball (Syringa Foundation Benefit) scheduled for June 6, and June 26, respectively, have been canceled for 2020. Even though it is suspected that public gatherings will be deemed safe by June, those planning these events ask for local donations four months prior to the event date.
“We cannot in good conscience ask our local businesses to financially support these events,” said Kristi Brooks, Syringa Foundation Director. “Regardless of how important the cause is, we realize the spotlight needs to be on the small businesses that make up our community.”
Many local businesses have recently shown support for the hospital and its staff in other ways, including delivering food, handmade masks, and handwritten notes of appreciation and support. Staff reaction has been one of gratitude.
“The community has been so good and supportive to hospice,” said Cindy Higgins, hospice manager. “Mirroring support is the least we can do.”
