GRANGEVILLE -- As of April 3, 4 p.m., Syringa Hospital has sent out 23 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 13 have returned -- all negative.
Thus far, 126 people have been triaged by phone and 58 physically.
The hospital nw has official "hot" and "cold" zones set up. In the Hot Zone (Hallway from ER to Floor & old VA Clinic) people must wear mask at all times. Only staff that are doing direct patient care are allowed in those areas.
