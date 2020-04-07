GRANGEVILLE – As of 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 7, Syringa has sent out 31 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 21 have been returned – all negative.
“Currently the hospital has 20 testing kits left”, said Katy Eimers, Syringa Hospital Director of Human Resources.
So far, 195 patients have been triaged.
Another six Influenza A/B and one rapid strep tests have been completed; all negative.
