Syringa Hospital

GRANGEVILLE – As of 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 7, Syringa has sent out 31 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 21 have been returned – all negative.

“Currently the hospital has 20 testing kits left”, said Katy Eimers, Syringa Hospital Director of Human Resources.

So far, 195 patients have been triaged.

Another six Influenza A/B and one rapid strep tests have been completed; all negative.

