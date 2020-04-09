GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital, as of April 9, has sent out 34 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 22 have been returned, all of which were negative.
So far, 200 people were triaged by phone or physically. Yesterday there were five phone triages and zero emergency room triages.
