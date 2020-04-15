GRANGEVILLE — As of April 15, 3:30 p.m., Syringa Hospital has sent out 40 COVID-19 tests of which 33 have been returned as negative.
Syringa is accepting masks made by community members which can be dropped off at the Syringa business office at 620 NW 2nd St. There is a red cooler in the entryway that can be used to drop off items without having to enter the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.