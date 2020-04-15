Syringa still at 33 COVID negatives Apr 15, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital has not seen any change in COVID testing since yesterday.As of 3:30 p.m., April 14, 36 COVID-19 tests have been sent out. Of those, 33 have returned negative for the virus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your support is needed now more than ever Help support your local news Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more. Subscribe today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGuest Column: Idaho County pulls togetherSyringa gets back 28 total COVID tests; all negativeChanges in access, testing prioritiesIdaho County Coroner taking precautionsCoronavirus onslaught on North Central Idaho’s economy continuesSyringa sees 34 COVID tests; 22 negatives so farUpdate: Mountain View School District up for the COVID-19 challengeIdaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation reportMay 19 primary entirely by absentee voting; voters will see requests arriving by mail; don’t wait requesting, returning ballotsCounty residents feel the quake Images Videos CommentedRosanne Marie Albers Arnzen, 78, Grangeville (1)Paul Douglas Hauger, 78, Grangeville (1) Featured Advertisers Second Hand Treasures, 2x2 - 05-20 Gortsema 3x10 - 14-20 All Around 2020 Pacific Cabinets - Help Wanted - 13-20 Solberg Agency Extreme Auto, 970x270 - 08-20 Les Schwab - 2x2 08-20 Gortsema 3x10 - 15-20 GoBidToday - Live -Online 300x250 HydroShine Mobile Power Wash, 2x2 - 13-20 Bulletin Latest News Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report Grangeville’s lighted cross to shine beyond Easter holiday as ‘ray of hope’ GHS lights Airport pavement renovation pending receipt of $300,000 federal grant award Healthcare workers weigh in on effect of COVID-19 on their lives, communities and careers Local group makes masks for community What we are doing seems to be working; keep it up Governor Little extends statewide stay-home order to April 30 with exceptions News and information from our community partners Upcoming Events Apr 15 Grangeville Centennial Library Story Hour - every Wednesday Wed, Apr 15, 2020 Apr 15 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 15, 2020 Apr 15 Clearwater Meal Center luncheon Wed, Apr 15, 2020 Apr 15 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Apr 15, 2020 Apr 16 Series of free webinars deal with community prevention Thu, Apr 16, 2020 Apr 17 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Apr 17, 2020 Apr 20 ‘Show Us Your Quarantine’, photo contest for teenagers, deadline to submit photos April 20 Mon, Apr 20, 2020 Apr 21 Series of free webinars deal with community prevention Tue, Apr 21, 2020 Apr 22 Canceled: CIAA Annual Spring Art Show set for April Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 22 Grangeville Centennial Library Story Hour - every Wednesday Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 22 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 22 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 24 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Apr 25 Extreme Adventure Club activities open to local kids Sat, Apr 25, 2020 Apr 29 Grangeville Centennial Library Story Hour - every Wednesday Wed, Apr 29, 2020 Apr 29 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 29, 2020 Apr 29 Clearwater Meal Center luncheon Wed, Apr 29, 2020
