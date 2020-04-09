GRANGEVILLE - Syringa’s Temporary Urgent Care Clinic and Primary Care Clinic are offering walk in hours to better serve patients.
Temporary Urgent (ill) Care Clinic will see walk-in patients Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with or without an appointment.
The Primary Care Clinic is still offering walk in appointments from 7:30-9 a.m. for non-respiratory, flu or other contagious type illnesses. After 9 a.m. patient visits in the primary care clinic are by appointment only.
Any patient with potentially contagious illness who comes to the Primary Care Clinic will be redirected to the Urgent Care across the street (next to Syringa Therapy Services). All patients at both clinics will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms as a precaution.
