Syringa tests 50 for COVID Apr 20, 2020 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospital, as of April 20, has sent out a total of 50 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 42 have been returned, all of which are negative.A total of 216 patients have been triaged so far. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your support is needed now more than ever Help support your local news Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more. Subscribe today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGovernor Little extends statewide stay-home order to April 30 with exceptionsHealthcare workers weigh in on effect of COVID-19 on their lives, communities and careersVolunteer hosts positions open at area USFS campgroundsGrangeville’s lighted cross to shine beyond Easter holiday as ‘ray of hope’Syringa tests 50 for COVIDMVSD working on sanitizing efforts, orders disinfecting foggersWhat we are doing seems to be working; keep it upIdaho County District CourtGUEST COLUMN: President’s plan to responsibly reopen the economy in phases is underway in IdahoLocal group makes masks for community Images Videos CommentedRosanne Marie Albers Arnzen, 78, Grangeville (1)Paul Douglas Hauger, 78, Grangeville (1) Featured Advertisers Tire Guy, schedule your appointment 3x5 - 15-20 Cottonwood Livestock Auction Pine Tree - 2x4 - Room to Grown - 13-20 Solberg Agency Meadowlark Homes 2x2 - 07-19 Gortsema - Body Shop - 3x3 - RED - 36-19 Gortsema 3x10 - 16-20 Jonathan Rich - SENIOR - 3x3 - 07-20 Highland Realty Trinity Lutheran - 2x3 Lutheran Hour - 17-20 Bulletin Latest News Syringa tests 50 for COVID Sheep industry in peril; Idaho poised to lose $42M in revenue ISBOE approves criteria for schools to resume normal operations St. Mary’s, Clearwater Valley hospitals expand COVID-19 testing ITD extends studded tire removal deadline GUEST COLUMN: President’s plan to responsibly reopen the economy in phases is underway in Idaho IHSAA cancels spring sports, activities Senators Risch, Crapo to serve on 'Opening Up America Again' congressional group News and information from our community partners Upcoming Events Apr 21 Series of free webinars deal with community prevention Tue, Apr 21, 2020 Apr 22 Canceled: CIAA Annual Spring Art Show set for April Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 22 Grangeville Centennial Library Story Hour - every Wednesday Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 22 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 22 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Apr 22, 2020 Apr 24 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Apr 25 Long Camp Farmers’ Market swap meet, set for April 25 Sat, Apr 25, 2020 Apr 25 Extreme Adventure Club activities open to local kids Sat, Apr 25, 2020 Apr 25 Idaho County Sheriff candidate meet and greet set for April 25 Sat, Apr 25, 2020 Apr 29 Grangeville Centennial Library Story Hour - every Wednesday Wed, Apr 29, 2020 Apr 29 Clearwater Meal Center luncheon Wed, Apr 29, 2020 Apr 29 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 29, 2020 Apr 29 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Apr 29, 2020 Apr 30 Series of free webinars deal with community prevention Thu, Apr 30, 2020 May 1 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, May 1, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.