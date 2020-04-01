GRANGEVILLE -- Effective April 1, the Syringa Primary Care Clinic will offer services in two separate locations to reduce exposure of contagious disease.
Patients experiencing acute illness such as gastric issues (nausea and or diarrhea), respiratory issues, sore throat or similar symptoms will be seen in the Carmelita Spencer building; 711 W. North street location, Suite 2, located across the street from the clinic and adjacent to Syringa Physical Therapy.
Patients who are in need of routine healthcare such as obstetrics, well child exams, immunizations, diabetes and other wellness or chronic illness visits will continue to be seen at the Primary Care Clinic at 722 W North Street. These patients will temporarily enter through the door on the west side of the building with the ramp.
Tele-health – The Centers of Medicare & Medicaid issued temporary waivers that enable tele-health options during the response to the COVID-19 crisis. Syringa is prepared to offer these services immediately. The visit can be scheduled by calling the clinic registration staff at 208-983-8590. In some cases the provider may request the patient be physically seen.
"Your health, the health of our community, and the health of our staff is our top priority," Syringa providers said.
There will be a screening process upon arrival and they will continue to offer options such as pharmacy pick-up curb side service. Let them know of needs and staff will assist with the best options available.
