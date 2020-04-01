(March 31, 12:40 p.m.) The Idaho State Tax Commission is alerting Idahoans to be on the lookout for scams related to the economic stimulus payments the federal government will be sending out soon in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Scammers reportedly are targeting taxpayers and tax professionals by phishing for banking information and Social Security numbers in the guise of helping taxpayers get their stimulus payments.
Idahoans should know:
The federal government won’t phone, text or email you to get information for your stimulus payment.
You don’t need to pay any kind of fee to get the payment.
To avoid being scammed:
Don’t respond to any phone calls, texts or emails that ask for your Social Security number, bank account information, or credit card number in order to get your payment.
Don’t click on any email or text links related to the stimulus payment.
The IRS is still working out the details to get the stimulus payments to taxpayers and will be providing information through its website about any action taxpayers may need to take.
Visit irs.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on the stimulus payments.
