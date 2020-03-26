(March 26, 12:40 p.m.) LEWISTON –Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Nez Perce County. All of these patients are older than 70. This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Central Idaho to five. PH-INCD area includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
The investigation into these new cases is in the preliminary stages. The status of these cases are pending investigation.
Epidemiologists with PH-INCD have begun their investigation. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms.
Additional case-specific information about these individuals is confidential and will not be released.
“We are calling on each of you to follow public health guidance to help protect one another and prevent the virus from spreading. Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19,” said Carol Moehrle, director.
