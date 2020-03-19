(March 19, 5:15 p.m.) Governor Brad Little’s Office has updated the total number of confirmed cases in Idaho is now at 23.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued a Shelter in Place Order for Blaine County to slow the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. This means everyone should stay home unless you need to perform essential activities or go to work to provide essential business and government services.
The latest increase comes from 12 new cases reported in Blaine County: Six individuals are male: one in his 30's, four in their 40's, and one in his 50's; and six individuals are female: one under 20 years old, two in their 30's, two in their 50's, and one in her 70's.
