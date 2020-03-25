(March 25, 3:40 p.m.)
OROFINO -- In response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic, the Nez Perce Tribe (Tribe) has decided to cancel the previously scheduled Saturday, March 28, Tunnel Pond Opening Day, Free Fishing Event. This decision was made to meet the recommendations of avoiding large crowds.
Tunnel Pond will open for regular fishing season on Wednesday, April 1, with normal regulations in effect. This includes that all non-tribal anglers 14 years of age and older are required to purchase and retain a Tribal Permit. Please note that conditions could warrant closure at Tunnel Pond in the future. Notice will be disbursed if any closure action is implemented. The tribe is still urging social distancing practices by avoiding large crowds. It is also recommended for individuals to continue practicing proper hygiene by washing and or sanitizing hands regularly.
Tribal fishing permits can be purchased at the following locations: The Orofino Marketplace Grocery Store (old IGA), The Guide Shop in Orofino, Nez Perce Express II in Lewiston, Dale & Jill’s Sporting Goods in Kamiah, and Tom Cat Sporting Goods in Kooskia. Permits are $5 for a single day, $25 for an Idaho resident annual permit, and $30 for a non-resident annual permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.