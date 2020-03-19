(March 19, 5:30 p.m.)
MOSCOW — University of Idaho announced today that classes will be administered remotely for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester and that all events, including statewide Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, have been canceled. This action is directly related to the increased concerns over the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and guidance about social distancing.
In addition to Commencement ceremonies in Moscow, Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls, events of more than 10 people – including the upcoming Parent and Family Weekend – have also been canceled.
“We know this is a huge disruption to the community,” U of I President Scott Green said. “Slowing the spread of this virus is vitally important and we need to do our collective part. We will continue to provide quality education and shared experiences to the best of our abilities and within appropriate social distancing guidelines.”
The main campus in Moscow, as well as our statewide locations, are open with some modifications. The Student Recreation Center is closed, and decisions on other closures modifications may be made as needed.
Residence halls will remain open for those students who need them. Vandals Dining will continue to offer safe options for meal services and student safety will remain a priority.
Additional changes may be made in the future as U of I gauges the spread of the virus.
U of I is posting regular coronavirus updates, FAQs and other information at www.uidaho.edu/coronavirus.
