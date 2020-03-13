UPDATE: Friday, 5:30 p.m. – Idaho Governor Brad Little’s Office confirmed today the state’s first identified case of novel coronavirus.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and Central District Health (CDH) have confirmed the first positive case in an Ada County female older than 50.
According to information presented at a 5 p.m. news conference, the unidentified woman recently returned from a conference in New York City and was alerted by conference coordinators after three people with confirmed novel coronavirus infections, who were also in attendance at the conference, shared their information and test results to help alleviate contact investigations for potential spread among fellow conference attendees.
The individual is home recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. This is Idaho’s first case, but there have been 1,629 total cases and 41 deaths in the United States.
The patient’s treating physician acted appropriately after ruling out influenza to gather patient’s travel history, exposure risk, and symptoms that were consistent with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Clinical specimens were collected and sent to the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, where laboratory testing confirmed the infection.
Epidemiologists with Central District Health are working with DHW to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by this patient upon their return to Idaho, and any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms.
Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.
“We are concerned for this person, but we’re glad her symptoms have been mild. I’m impressed at how well the clinic where the sample was collected minimized the risk to staff and other patients,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in DHW. “We understand that this is scary, but we encourage everyone to do their part to stay healthy and prevent illness: Wash your hands often, cover your coughs and sneezes, stay home if you’re sick, and stay away from sick people.”
Idaho Public Health officials are monitoring the rapidly changing novel coronavirus situation very closely, domestically and internationally. The agency is working with the governor’s office and other state agencies including the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, local public health districts, and healthcare providers around the state, as well as CDC and other states.
“We have been preparing for this since January when the first confirmed case of coronavirus was confirmed in the United States,” Gov. Brad Little said. “We have taken many proactive steps, and we are in a good position to respond. Our focus is on slowing the spread of coronavirus to protect vulnerable individuals and preserve capacity in our healthcare facilities.”
Earlier Friday morning:
BOISE – “We must not be alarmed, but we must be prepared,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.
Little issued a proactive emergency declaration Friday morning, March 13, to aid in the coronavirus response effort in Idaho. With coronavirus spread occurring in neighboring states, confirmed cases are expected in Idaho at some point.
“Dozens have been tested already, private labs are ramping up,” he said, in a livestreamed press conference.” … We are being proactive. We are prepared for coronavirus.”
“We don’t now have a known coronavirus case in Idaho at this time,” said state epidemiologist Christine Hahn,”… and we’re absolutely committed, at all levels, to report to the public when we have the first positive case.”
Friday’s declaration activates the use of the Idaho Emergency Operations Plan and makes funds available for use in the Emergency Disaster Fund. It allows the governor more flexibility to expedite contracts and purchasing of supplies, and it aids in the state’s ability to access critical supplies such as respirators from the national stockpile. In addition, the declaration includes provisions that allow the expedited renewal of licenses for nurses who have retired or left the profession.
“With no confirmed cases in Idaho at this time, we are in the best position to be proactive and get ahead of the impact coronavirus could have here,” Little said. “The concern, of course, is the wellbeing of our vulnerable population – the elderly with chronic underlying health conditions and others with compromised immune systems. But another big reason we are getting in front of it is to minimize the impact on our healthcare system. We need to slow down the spread of coronavirus so healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed with too many patients at once.”
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, as of Friday morning, the Idaho state lab has tested 118 samples for coronavirus, and private labs have tested 13. No positive results were reported.
Hahn said the state lab has been limited in the number of tests it can conduct, and so testing is done with priority on those who are seriously ill. However, the Idaho lab has been able to test everything it has received with no backlog.
“We know we can’t answer the entire need in Idaho. We need private labs to increase those, we’re doing so and continuing to work on the issue,” she said.
The bottleneck in the process, Hahn said, is in people knowing where to go for testing and who should be tested. That issue should improve as the commercial testing fully comes online.
Hahn said she is confident they can do the testing that is required, “even if we see an increase in demand…. We feel we have enough tests for now, and we will be getting more supplies.”
On information at this point, Hahn estimated the state could experience cases of between 15 to 35 percent of the population taking ill, “but we don’t know,” she clarified, as the situation is changing constantly, and new information is coming in, including on observing what is happening in neighboring Washington state. The state has a wide-range estimate, and it may be that many of those cases are mildly ill and won’t need hospitalization. “We are trying to have the right information to head in the right direction.”
The biggest challenge now is estimating numbers, as far as planning for hospital bed capacity, according to Hahn; however, hospitals have been communicating on how to work together to share resources. Addressing a question on preparation, Hahn emphasized planning between the health district and healthcare providers goes on all the time. She said, “We don’t want to get to the point where were stressing our capacity. Our hospitals are running full now. It will be a challenge. I don’t want to downplay that.”
“Right now, our concern is our ability to handle everything,” she said, repeating the governor’s emphasis on the need for prevention efforts to reduce virus spread and protect vulnerable populations. “Our goal is to spread it out. Hospitals and healthcare providers can do a better job if it’s not all at once and in larger numbers.”
‘This is a friendly state, and our hospitals get along well,” said David Jeppson, director for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “It’s very clear they have plans in place, the ability to share resources, and manage capacity as needed.” He added this is a concern in rural areas with limited services; however, they are prepared in these areas, as well.
No statewide school closures are set at this point, according to Little, who noted local superintendents have authority for their jurisdictions, which is not uncommon such as for flu outbreaks
“The issue is, we don’t know where we are,” Little said, “and if we choose to close schools too early, then you might not be there at the right time,” to address preventing the bell curve increase in cases.
Decisions on school closures is being left to local control currently, according to Sherri Ybarra, superintendent of public instruction, and a recent teleconference with superintendents was on being proactive on prevention, and planning to minimize disruption to students. Guidance from the Center for Disease Control is emphasizing more handwashing and practical matters on better hygiene.
Education issues currently being discussed are for testing, with possible waivers on deadlines, implementing online learning through mobile devices, plans to pick up and drop off assignments, and, as well, addressing meals for those children in poverty.
“Life goes on for these kids, even if we have a massive closure,” she said.
