Mountain View School District 244 Acting Superintendent Woody Woodford made the following announcement Friday, April 10:
“To say the least, the last month in the Mountain View School District has been challenging, starting in early March with uncertainty of the rapidly developing Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. By mid- month, concerns regarding the spread of the virus began to mount and recommendations for school closures emerged. Through all of this, the Mountain View School District staff has risen to the challenge.
This past week, the Idaho State Board of Education (BOE) voted to extend their recommendation for ‘soft closure’ of schools until the end of each district’s school year. The Mountain View School District board of trustees will be deciding whether or not to approve a soft closure of all schools in the district at their regular monthly meeting on April 20. If the board makes this decision, it would mean all schools in the Mountain View School District would, at minimum, be closed to students and the public through May 22, while the staff continues to work providing distance education. Reopening of schools ‘could’ occur if local health officials determine it is safe for students to return to school based on criterion being developed by the BOE.
Public education in the State of Idaho remains an essential service and is continuing by means of distance education in a variety of forms during the soft closure in the MVSD. Educators and support staff in the MVSD are providing educational services for students, grades K-12, during this period. Staff are checking in daily with their building principals, keeping parent/student contact logs, reporting on progress, and working very hard to provide distance education to students. Distance education looks very different from traditional 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. education. To accommodate working parents and struggling students, some of our distance education offerings are taking place outside of the normal school hours, with some communicating from 5:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. We recognize this is a very difficult time for everyone with concerns for health, finances, and emotional wellbeing, and our staff is responding to the needs of students and parents.
With CDC’s guidelines to provide social distancing, staff may work from home or school to provide ongoing instruction to our students. Our teachers and support staff are working very hard during the soft closure with parents and students to provide the best possible education for our students. Some challenges include: limited access to technology, students struggling to learn and understand difficult concepts without the personal access to teachers, challenges of parents to understand and teach difficult concepts, etc. I’m sure you can relate to this if you’ve ever experienced the frustration of working with one of your children or grandchildren on a difficult concept. Again, this is not easy.
Initial feedback from parents is that the MVSD is doing a great job of providing distance education during these unprecedented and challenging times. Students are receiving instruction via a variety of online platforms as well as paper packets with instruction when requested. We have been able to assist
with some online connectivity and provide devices where needed. Parents may pick up paper assignment packets at schools, assignments are being delivered online, and packets of instruction are being delivered to bus stops when meals are delivered. We are experiencing some phone and communication issues but are working to correct them. If you are experiencing frustrations with communications, we understand and encourage you to keep trying until we get it right.
We recognize that taking care of the children in our community is a top priority. We will continue distributing meals (breakfast and lunch) to any child ages 1 through 18, whether they are enrolled in our schools or not. The costs associated with the meals program comes from an FDA program and is similar to the summer meals program. It is not funded through local tax dollars. There is no cost to the District for the meals including preparing and distributing them. The meals program is supported by FDA federal dollars. Transportation of these meals is on district buses and the costs of running our buses and paying our bus drivers is reimbursed by the State of Idaho and not local tax dollars.
The meals are being distributed at bus stops beginning at 10 a.m. each day, Monday through Friday. Meals are also being distributed Monday through Friday at: Clearwater Valley Elementary, Grangeville Elementary Middle School, and the Family Dollar parking lot in Grangeville from 11:00 AM until 12:00 P.M. Meals are also being provided in Elk City from 12:30-1 p.m. If any of these times need to be adjusted in the future, we will post them on school webpages and send a message via the district's robocall system.
We again thank you for your patience and understanding. As a community working together for our children, we will persevere through this challenge. Please continue to monitor your school’s website and Facebook pages for additional information and updates. If you have questions, please email your school’s principal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.