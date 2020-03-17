Update Tuesday evening, March 17:
As of Tuesday evening, March 17, South Central Public Health District has a fourth confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 80 in Blaine County. She is recovering well in a local hospital under isolation. Point of transmission is under investigation.
Tuesday morning, March 17:
Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Madison County. This individual is a BYU-Idaho student in his 20s with recent out-of-state travel to a COVID-19 affected area. The individual is in his apartment in Rexburg recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.
This is the eighth case confirmed in Idaho.
The patient’s healthcare provider acted appropriately with ruling out influenza, discussing exposure risk, and appropriately determining that a COVID-19 test was necessary. Clinical specimens were then collected and sent to a commercial lab, where laboratory testing confirmed the infection.
The patient became symptomatic on Sunday, March 8, returned from out-of-state to Madison County on Wednesday, March 11. Since he wasn’t feeling well, he stayed in his apartment until he sought testing for COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12. After the test, he was asked to self-isolate in his apartment pending notification of his test results. Epidemiologists with EIPH will determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by this individual and any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, public health officials will contact them, provide guidance, will monitor them closely for symptoms, and perform testing on them if deemed appropriate.
