GRANGEVILLE – Citing concern for its veteran population, the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center and the Canteen Grill has temporarily closed its doors.
“Out of an abundance of caution the center is being proactive during the outbreak of COVID-19, and temporarily suspending normal business operations as of March 23,” said Jinny Cash, manager and marketing.
Cash said American Legion Post 37 and VFW Post 3520 will continue to meet at the center at their usual days and times. The hall and kitchen will still be available for meetings and gatherings. Call Cash at 208-983-1033 for questions.
“We will continue to support the greater Idaho County community and look forward to resuming our service very soon,” Cash said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.