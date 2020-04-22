(April 22, 11:45 a.m.) WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) on Tuesday, April 21, supported the passage of “phase 3.5” of emergency coronavirus legislation, allowing over $480 billion of additional funding to be placed in the hands of the American people and small businesses.
“The additional funding Congress agreed to will help additional small businesses receive money from the Paycheck Protection Program,” said Crapo. “This program ensures that employees of small businesses can still keep their jobs and collect a paycheck while this pandemic keeps small businesses shuttered. Additionally, today’s funding agreement makes sure that we take care of the people on the front lines who are putting their lives on the line to help fellow Americans as we face this crisis. Finally, the bill provides vital funding for states, localities, tribes and even employers to conduct thorough, accurate and widespread testing.”
Legislation includes additional funding to conserve and support the economic foundations of our nation and to help those on the front lines:
- $321 billion in additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program;
- $50 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for small businesses;
- $10 billion for Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan grants;
- $75 billion for health care providers; and
- $25 billion for COVID-19 testing, including $11 billion for states to scale-up testing capacity and conduct contact tracing.
“This pandemic is something we have never seen,” said Crapo. “Congress must continue to work diligently to ensure that the American people reliant on these small business employers--as well as front line workers--have access to critical funding they need during this tough time. We still have considerable work ahead to minimize this health threat and ensure families and small businesses thrive, and widespread testing will help us effectively combat COVID-19 and get the economy open and back on its feet. I continue to send my best wishes, prayers and thoughts for all those affected by this devastating virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.