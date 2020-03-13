Walmart recently sent out a letter to reassure its customers during the onslaught of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
The letter read:
“Keeping you and our associates safe is a top priority, so we wanted to share the steps we’re taking in response to coronavirus. With help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as our own Chief Medical Officer, we’re developing preventative measures to maintain a clean, healthy environment in our stores.
First and foremost, we’ve ramped up cleaning efforts. Stores are cleaned daily, with sanitizing solutions used in high-touch, high-traffic areas. We also have associates dedicated to cleaning key areas throughout the day, and we’re sending additional supplies they can use at registers and on shopping carts.
Second, we’re dedicated to keeping stores stocked and prices fair. We’re working hard to replenish cleaning supplies, paper products, and other in-demand items as quickly as possible—and at our everyday low prices. We’re taking a firm stance against price gouging from third-party sellers, so if you see it happening, please report your concern here.
Third, we’ve asked associates who aren’t feeling well to refrain from coming in. We’ve also shared a new policy with them that provides extra flexibility to stay home, as well as pay options and support if they are affected by the virus.
Finally, we want to remind you that there are lots of great ways to shop with Walmart. You may want to consider trying online delivery or store pickup options, as well as our app’s Walmart Pay feature, which you can use when checking out at the register.
As always, we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve you. Rest assured, we’re doing everything in our power to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers and a healthy environment for our associates and communities. Find even more information here.
Sincerely, Walmart”
