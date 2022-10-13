Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) will be updating the district’s COVID-19 monitoring and tracking of coronavirus on its website weekly rather than daily. Weekly updates will begin Thursday at 3 p.m.
Future updates to the COVID-19 data will continue each Thursday at 3 p.m. PH-INCD has recognized that interest in COVID-19 monitoring and tracking data has decreased, but people and organizations who still use the data will continue to be able to break the data down by each day under the new weekly reporting schedule.
The data tool at https://idahopublichealth.com tracks COVID-19 cases and deaths within Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. The data will continue to be available to the public on the district’s website.
For information about COVID-19 see the website at: https://idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novelcoronavirus.
Oct. 11, PH-INCD news release
