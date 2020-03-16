GRANGEVILLE – Community partners in Grangeville received the following letter today, Monday, March 16:
Community Partners,
Due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus we have started to implement a safety protocol for our clients as well as our staff. We want to take precaution without panic during this time and provide services without putting those who are vulnerable at risk.
The following procedure will take place immediately and will be in practice for the next two weeks.
•All YWCA offices will be closed to the public at this time.
•All meetings are cancelled. This includes Support group and any other gatherings of any kind associated with the YWCA.
•Advocates will maintain communication with clients over the phone.
•If an advocate is needed, contact the local office or contact the main office crisis line at 208-746.9655 or 1.800.669.3176
•There are no rooms available in our Safe Shelter at this time. If safety is a concern, we will be able to provide lodging. If Safety is not a concern, but someone needs lodging we can accept them into the Extended Housing Program in Lewiston, This is available if we have openings, we will not be able to provide if the rooms are full.
•Advocates will not be attending any community meetings.
Thank you, Kristy Beckstead / Rural Advocate
T: 208.983.0888 C: 208.717.7710
24/7: 1.800.669.3176
ywca 221 W. Main St
Grangeville, ID 83530
